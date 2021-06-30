Zoom prepares to be able to perform better translations in real time

Being able to videoconference with someone who speaks another language, and getting a translation in real time, seems like something out of the future.

Skype has been working on that issue for a while now, and now it looks like Zoom is joining the fray.

Zoom has announced that it is buying Kites (Karlsruhe Information Technology Solutions), a company that has real-time translation and transcription software. The idea is to be able to incorporate this technology into your platform, to add translation capabilities to your video conferencing application.

Kites started at the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology, and their program was created to serve in classroom translations for students who do not speak the language of the teachers.

At the moment Zoom already has transcripts in real time, only for those who speak English, but it is not a great tool, it fails a lot, so at the moment it only seems like a test for something greater that may come in the future. Now Zoom is serious about the subject and they want to open a research center in Germany, where the people of Kites are located, a team of 12 scientists who will now work to improve the productivity and efficiency of the meetings.

Most of today’s translators require you to finish a sentence in order to do their job. It is normal, since in many languages, until the sentence is finished, its meaning cannot be perfectly known. This is where artificial intelligence will have to come in, which is able to predict the phrase based on the first words, and thus offer a translation in real time as accurate as possible. That move is not easy, and for each language a completely different effort is required, but everything seems to indicate that we will not have to wait long to have the definitive translator hooked to the ear.

You can read the note of the acquisition in this link