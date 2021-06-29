Zoom launches its Progressive Web App for Chrome OS on the Play Store

Zoom, the video calling services platform, which became popular at the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, is fulfilling its promise to bring a Progressive Web Application (PWA) to replace the official application for Chrome and Chrome OS, available from the Chrome Web Store.

In this sense, the application aimed at Chrome and Chrome OS has been raising so much criticism along the way due to the lack of a multitude of functionalities with respect to native applications for desktop computers and mobile devices, including the simplest functions such as access to your own contact list and the possibility of contacting any of them directly.



Replaces the old (and criticized) application for Chrome

The Zoom team, in response to the criticism, promised to launch a Progressive Web Application a few days ago, which now it begins to reach all users.

Chrome OS users already have it available through Google Play Store (although it seems that it can also be installed on Android devices), while users of other desktop platforms will have it through the address pwa.zoom.us.

Of course, it must be taken into account that the PWA version will lack some of the more advanced functions, so if they need them, they will still be required to go to the native desktop and mobile applications, although it will no longer be the same. In any case, Zoom will be bringing some additional functions from here to the end of the year.

With this launch, Zoom tries to adapt to all those users who want to use its service directly from the browser instead of installing applications on desktop computers and mobile devices.

It so happens that Zoom has not come to consider enough the rise of devices under Chrome OS to meet its needs throughout the pandemic, where video calls have become the safe alternative to hold meetings, either in the personal sphere or within the business sphere.

At least now, with the rise of hybrid work, the new application will be welcome for those business and educational areas that use Chromebooks as part of their tools and Zoom for their communications needs, and more for the next course for both areas , since it currently comes when the activity begins to slow down due to the summer holidays.