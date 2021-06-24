Zoom is updated to let you define in your profile which is the pronoun that best represents you

We are in the month of the Pride celebration and, with just a few days left for the main day, many companies have decided to align themselves with the practices that encourage anyone to identify themselves in the way they think best represents them, And for that, it is essential that companies and their products reflect all that diversity. In the case of apps that in recent months, especially those in which we expose ourselves to others through publications or video calls, have begun a path to allow everyone who participates in them to have the opportunity to define themselves according to their feelings, adding a whole range of pronouns that go beyond the traditional “he / he / he, she / she / she and they / they / they”. Zoom extends its options Thus, and as Zoom has announced through its official blog the new Pronouns function, which is available from version 5.7.0 of the app and which, as indicated, will “help our users to feel more included, able to express themselves and be seen “. And it is that from the videoconferencing platform they claim to have “listened carefully to the comments of educators, social organizations, diversity leaders and various Zoom clients to optimize the experience of sharing pronouns on our platform.” At Zoom they believe that this function is not only “particularly important for members of the LGBTQ community”, but also offers all users “to better share about themselves and be treated with more respect on our platform.” The idea is that those who want to show that information within the name that will appear in their window will be able to do so automatically and without having to resort to the trick of editing the full name. Something that in the business world was very difficult to do. This function, as we say, will not only allow us to choose the pronoun that represents us, but we will have, right in the function next to it, the opportunity to include it and make it visible in video calls. Thus, it is possible to know from the beginning the sensitivity of each participant and, consequently, be much more respectful when addressing everyone present. What’s more, not only can we make this information visible in the windows of the conversations, webinars or events we attend, but our profile card will also echo those changes in the pronouns.