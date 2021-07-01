Zoom buys Kites, a live chat transcription company

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

The Zoom video calling platform has announced the purchase of Kites, a German company that has developed software capable of translate and transcribe a conversation in real time.

Last November, Zoom already introduced a simultaneous transcription service in its paid versions. However, this service only works for conversations in English and the company itself acknowledges that it is not entirely accurate. With this acquisition, Zoom aims to facilitate communication between people who speak different languages.

Kites is an Artificial Intelligence software that was born in 2015 at the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology, in Germany. Its first application, for which it was originally created, was the translation of classes.

Through Kite, the students of this faculty could understand the classes taught in English or in German if they did not speak either of those languages. Little by little, the application has expanded its field of action to become a generic real-time translation program.

The terms of the purchase have not been made public so far, although it is known that the 12 researchers that make up the Kites staff will remain at their headquarters in Karlsruhe. A team of Zoom engineers will move there to work with them side by side introducing Kites on the platform. In addition, the company does not rule out opening a new research center in Germany.

In the year 2020, with the rise of telecommuting due to the pandemic, Zoom registered an increase in its income of up to 355%. Already in January of this year the company suggested that it would invest part of that money in acquisitions that would improve its technology. One of those purchases is the one that has just closed now with the acquisition of Kites.

