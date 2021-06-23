Zoom allows gender pronouns to be displayed during video calls

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Zoom just added a new option that will allow users to share, during a video call, the gender pronouns with which they feel most identified. These will appear in parentheses next to your name during a video meeting when they decide, being able to activate or deactivate the option at any time.

Zoom users will be able to choose when pronouns that identify with their gender are displayed

Zoom becomes the first video call app that allows this and tries to avoid uncomfortable questions among users of the video call service and that everyone can use the gender pronouns with which they are most comfortable.

Many users entered them by hand by including their name, but now it will not be necessary, since they will have a specific space enabled for it in their profile. This will also show up, for example, on Zoom user cards, along with your name, if you wish.

This new possibility is now available to all users of the Basic plan of Zoom, free, and also for the accounts of payment of a single user. In those that allow teams, the function will be disabled at first, but the administrators of the account, if they wish, can activate it in the configuration options of the same so that each of the members who use it can indicate their own pronouns. of genre.

Users can choose when to share pronouns. In the configuration options of their profiles they will be able to select if the pronouns are always shown, never or that the question is asked in each video call to know if they are to be shown or not. Of course, in the profile card they are always shown.

Zoom is only one of the many Internet services who have launched the ability to display gender pronouns in recent weeks. For example, Pinterest, LinkedIn and Instagram have already enabled the possibility as well. Twitter is also working to allow the option on their profiles.

.