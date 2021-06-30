Zoom adds technology to bring real-time translation to video calls

Zoom announced a new acquisition that will enhance its service.

The technology and equipment of a new startup will be part of Zoom to improve the dynamics of meetings with real-time translation of conversations in different languages.

Zoom invests in machine translation for video calls

Zoom announced the acquisition of Kites GmbH, a German startup that has been working on developing real-time translation and transcription software. In fact, if we take a look at his page we will see that his presentation mentions “The dream of a world without language barriers. Done”.

A project that started at the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology to offer tools that facilitate communication between international teams, but in an academic context, for example, university conferences.

Kites, a true deep technology research and development company, is one of the few companies that creates its own proprietary transcription and translation technologies; all built in house.

Among the details mentioned in the platform, the creators highlight that their technology allows them to lead with their service in precision and minimum latency:

In fact, the transcript and translated text appear before the speaker completes a sentence and / or self-corrects if additional context warrants a better interpretation.

The 12 research scientists from Kites will join the Zoom team to work together on new real-time translation capabilities for the service, although they will remain in Germany. In fact, Zoom plans to open a Research and Development Center in Germany.

This is one of the objectives of Zoom to improve the dynamics of meetings, allowing everyone to communicate fluently, without language being a problem. So in the not too distant future we may see new machine translation features in video calls.