YouTube will update the links of old videos without listing

As we were saying in the previous post, Google is carrying out some security updates. In addition to affecting users with files shared from Google Drive, YouTube will also receive a security update whereby unlisted videos uploaded before 2017 will become private as of July 23, unless users choose not to participate. in these changes for your videos.

Google says that in 2017 they carried out a security update in the system whereby new links are generated for videos not listed on YouTube, links that include a series of security improvements by which make them more difficult to discover by third parties with whom they have not been shared.



Improving the security of links on YouTube

The company will notify in advance of the videos that are going to be affected so that users can choose to continue with the update, to exclude themselves from it, to make their unlisted videos become public, or finally return them. to upload again as unlisted videos.

On this last point, Google points out that:

However, the data associated with the original upload, such as views or comments, will not carry over. Any embedded video that uses the link above will also need to be updated to the new video URL

Google recommends the exclusion of the update, for example if these videos are embedded in third-party sites or are shared on social networks.

It also points out that the Unlisted option will continue to exist and that it will only affect videos uploaded before January 1, 2017, recommending that creators review their oldest unlisted videos and choose the most appropriate settings for them.

In this way, and as in Google Drive, Google hopes that its tools can offer more secure links to avoid unwanted access, and that both its creators and those with whom it has been shared can access.

This is an important security update that will be carried out throughout these months and that implies that users can choose to remain unaware of the changes or choose to carry out the update in order to have more secure links.

