YouTube will activate Picture-in-Picture mode for all iOS users

After a long wait finally the users of Youtube on iOS they will have picture in picture (PiP) support. In this way, now users of non-premium and premium subscribers Apple devices of the streaming platform will be able to close the application and continue watching their video in a small pop-up window.

IOS users will have picture-in-picture support on YouTube

After a long wait, YouTube will finally offer Picture in Picture (PiP) support for device users. Manzana with iOS on your videos. This functionality will allow subscribers and non-subscribers of the streaming platform to watch videos through a small mini player while simultaneously browsing in another application.

Until now, the streaming platform only provided picture-in-picture support for YouTube Premium members on iOS devices. However, finally the streaming platform will launch the PiP mode for all Apple device users, although at the moment it will only be available in the United States.

It should be noted that Apple implemented the Picture-in-Picture mode with the launch of its iOS 14 operating system. In this way, users had the possibility of watching a video on Netflix or Twitch through a mini player while performing other tasks on their mobile.

However, the PiP support did not work in the YouTube application, this was due to a decision made by the streaming platform itself as it conflicted with one of the premium functions.

But finally now iOS users in the United States will be able to enjoy Picture in Picture support regardless of whether it is a paid subscriber or not. Best of all, while enjoying your favorite content you can accommodate this mini YouTube player anywhere on the screen while you are in “multitasking” mode on your mobile.