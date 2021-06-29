YouTube tips to grow your channel audience

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Building a loyal audience for a YouTube channel is no easy task. It requires the constant publication of quality content, but not only that is enough.

YouTube posts videos with tips for video authors within its Creator Insider channel

YouTube has published a video in the “Creator Insider” series in which it provides tips on how to build a loyal audience around a channel on the Google-owned video social network. In it, Rachel Alves, product manager for Recommendations on YouTube, identifies some of the basic guidelines that must be followed to grow the community. They are as follows:

1. Build your channel around an audience. According to Alves, it is the main thing to remember, as it is necessary to provide the channel with a clear and differentiated image, which allows the content to be recognized and offers a coherent visual image. Working on branding is essential for channel recognition.

In this sense, it is also essential to understand well what audience we are going to address, who we want our videos to impact. So let’s think about what they will be interested in, and how those interests will change over the course of six months, a year, or two years. Rather than working on current trends, which can give results in the short term, in order to create an audience it is better to work in the long term.

This is key to attract new viewers, and above all, so that those who have already visited the channel come back for more similar content or subscribe.

2. Find your niche. There is more and more content on the net, so standing out is more complicated. That is why the directive puts as an example that, if you want to create a cooking channel, do not make generic videos of recipes, but instead go to a more specific field. For example, specializing in a recipe channel with rice would be better suited to finding a less exploited niche.

By managing those niche content, it is also easier to create a loyal and interested audience in these topics, although this must always be thought in the long term.

3. Watch a lot of videos. A very useful tip is this: if you want to create your own videos on YouTube, see who your competitors are and what types of content they publish, their periodicity … you will be able to draw many conclusions from that content to apply them to your channel, and you will also identify practices of the that you will want to get away.

4. Consolidate your brand. That the titles, colors, graphics and fonts you use are always the same, as well as the style of the thumbnails, will make your viewers recognize them clearly among the recommendations.

5. Be consistent. You should post periodically, to become part of the viewers’ routine. Alves also points out that it is necessary to offer in those videos what has been promised, since there is nothing worse than the disappointment of users to ensure that they no longer consume other videos.

If you want more information, you can see the video shared by YouTube:

