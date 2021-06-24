YouTube tests a new way to watch videos from your mobile

YouTube is considering changing the dynamics on its home page that will lead to a new viewing option.

You are considering autoplaying the videos on this page, following a similar style to the videos on the Facebook timeline.

YouTube integrates a player in the preview of the videos

So far, YouTube does not allow you to view a full video on the home page. Although we can activate automatic playback for these videos, they do not have sound and it only gives us a preview of the content.

So if you want to see a video that you find on the main page, the only option is to follow YouTube dynamics and allow it to open on another page. This could change in the future. At the very least, the YouTube team is considering it, as it shows in one of its latest tests.

This feature is not enabled for everyone, but some users have already been able to test this dynamic on their YouTube account. They were able to scroll through the suggestions on the front page and play the videos completely smoothly, to view them without jumping to another page.

So they no longer just saw the preview of the video as they scrolled, they had the option to play it normally. However, there are some modifications in the video player, as you can see in a tweet who shares this new dynamic on YouTube.

You see the options to turn the audio and subtitles on or off, but not much else. Apparently, there is no configuration to enable this option or not, but taking into account that this dynamic is only being tested, it is possible that it will change in the future.

At the moment, this feature is only available to a group of users, and there is no certainty that it will be implemented in some future versions of YouTube.