YouTube gives its arm to twist and will allow you to watch videos in ‘picture in picture’ mode on iPhone

YouTube has been with us for almost 15 years and for whatever reason, we still have the idea that it is a free service in our minds. Actually it is, but we cannot forget that it has a premium option that removes all ads at a stroke, gives us a full subscription to streaming music (YouTube Music) and, in addition, has a series of advantages such as the playback in the background, so that we can listen to your videos as if they were podcasts while we have the phone locked. All these advantages YouTube takes great care to prevent them from being enjoyed for free, through tricks within the browser, etc. So with the iPhone picture in picture (PiP) it has happened that, in the end, those from Mountain View have had to give up and start opening their hands so that any user of the platform can enjoy it. Whether or not it is a paying subscriber. First subscribers and now not If you remember, the history of this PiP is, to say the least, curious. When iOS allowed that of playing content from one application over another, YouTube was compatible for a very few days, which elapsed until that option was deactivated. Later, users found a way to do it thanks to Safari and the Americans also ran to block it. So now it seems that we reached the end of the soap opera with a massive release of this PiP to all users after a few first days limited only to … subscribers !! So, finally this PiP will be available to all users progressively thanks to an update that has started in the last few hours. As you know, these processes usually take time in the case of Mountain View services, and that period can be extended up to 15 days. So you have to wait if you want to see something while you use another application such as Twitter, Facebook, WhatsApp, etc. The way to access this PiP is automatic since while we play a video, if we slide our finger from the bottom to access the home, we will see how the window where the content is being played becomes a floating element that is superimposed on whatever screen we have underneath. Be it icons or application menus that we have accessed to do whatever. Great news that, hopefully, does not go back (again).