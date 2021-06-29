YouTube for Android: so you can link to a chapter when sharing a video link

With the advent of chapter playback YouTube for Android we can quickly jump to a specific moment in a video, as long as the video supports these chapters, but now they also add a new way to share a video.

Up to now YouTube for Android It only allowed us to share a normal link of a video, whose playback always started from the first second. There was no way to link to an exact moment of a video as if its web version allows. Well, now with your application we can share the video link from a certain chapter, something very practical in tutorials.

Link to a video chapter

To link to a video chapter, the first thing we have to do is play a video with chapters. We will identify if a video has chapters if a title appears in the timestamp and if the play bar is divided into chunks (chapters).

If we are playing a video divided into chapters, we just have to touch on video to activate the playback options and press on the title of the current chapter. After this the chapter list where can we share the video from a certain chapter.

In this way, YouTube for Android will create a link with the timestamp at the end of the URL (& t = 77 if we want the video to start at minute 1:17) without having to manually type the exact moment of the video.

This novelty is reaching all users who have the YouTube application for Android updated to the version 16.20 or higher. Now all that remains is for YouTube content creators to implement chapters in all their videos.

Via | Android Police

