YouTube changes the type of advertising it accepts on its home page

YouTube is changing the terms regarding which ads will be allowed in one of its most prominent advertising spaces.

Yes, the ads that are in the header of the main YouTube page will have to adjust to the new advertising policies of the platform, which vetoes some categories to protect the user experience.

YouTube changes its policy for its best ad space

When we open YouTube, the banner ad is one of the first elements that grabs our attention, even before we start any search or take a look at subscriptions.

And because of that, it becomes one of the best advertising spaces for advertisers, since it gives a massive reach to their ads. However, not everything is valid in this space, and YouTube is beginning to implement a clearer policy on the categories that are not accepted in this section.

As shown on the Ad Policy Help page, there are categories that are prohibited in YouTube’s best ad space: games, alcohol, political content, prescription drug terms.

YouTube header ads are the ads that users see at the top of the YouTube home page.[…] YouTube header ad content requirements may be more restrictive […] This means that deprecated header ad elements can continue to run on other Google-owned and operated properties.

So this header of the main page will not accept ads about gambling, content related to politics, advertising promoting the sale of alcohol or informational ads that are developed in this category, nor those that refer to terms prescription drugs.

Of course, there may be some exceptions. The Google team mentions that it will analyze each element of the ad to ensure that it is complying with all the policies of the platform.