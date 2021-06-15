YouTube bans advertising for gambling and alcohol in the head of its home

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

YouTube has banned certain types of advertising in the banner that is displayed in the header of your home. The streaming platform will no longer support ads related to gambling, betting, alcoholic beverages or drugs. It will also restrict political propaganda and electoral announcements from this highly visible space.

YouTube will not allow advertising of alcoholic beverages, medicines or gambling in the header of its page

It’s about the second YouTube’s big move on advertising policy of this space in less than a year. Last November, the company made the decision to prohibit advertisers from reserving this same strip, the most visible, and also the most expensive to advertise, of the website for an entire day.

At the same time, YouTube updated the requirements for the ads it supports in October. The video platform does not allow advertising that includes “exaggerated or inaccurate claims” about “how to make money or achieve success” or cure a disease.

It has also since prohibited advertisements with offensive language or events or images that contain “stressful, disturbing, repulsive or unpleasant content”. Also, YouTube also does not accept advertising “that focuses on specific body parts or diseases” or that includes “spicy or suggestive topics.”

Take action against disinformation and hate speech

In recent years, YouTube’s content and advertising policy has come under scrutiny. The world’s largest video platform has been accused of promoting disinformation and hate speech, forcing the company to take action to quell criticism, eliminating up to two million content a day.

Together with Facebook and Twitter, YouTube signed in 2020 a commitment to submit your content policy to an external audit. At the same time, coinciding with the last elections in the United States, Google announced a moratorium on political advertising that continues to this day.

