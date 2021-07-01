YouTube already allows you to share specific moments of videos from your mobile

There are features present in the desktop version of YouTube that cannot be found on other platforms.

For example, the ability to share a link to a video that starts from a specific intermediate point is exclusive to the web, but mobiles now have a new facility in this regard.

Share links to video chapters from your mobile

Introduced a year ago, the chapters YouTube videos are nothing more than timestamps that make it easy to navigate within a long or content-laden clip.

For reference during playback, these internal links can be used interchangeably between computers and mobiles. However, if we want to share a link to any of these sections, the task becomes uneven between platforms.

On computers, the web version of this popular video platform allows you to link any second of a clip through the same sharing tools that the player offers. In contrast, on mobile devices, this quality was until recently limited only to the ability to share the basic link of a video, without a reference timestamp.

Although it is not yet possible to generate links from the mobile to specific sections of a freely chosen video, as can be done from the web, now the YouTube iOS and Android apps take advantage of this dynamic with the chapters.

The operation of this feature is obviously simple. In the description of a video, when displaying the complete list of chapters that is linked at the end, a share icon will appear next to each of the added timestamps. The links generated through this mechanism can be shared like any other in the app, through the channels that the same device has configured.

If a video contains its chapters appropriately marked, it is now possible to share them from the mobile using this mechanism, to avoid in this way signaling separately the minute you want to share with someone else. Similarly, this is an invitation for content creators to fill in these details about the information in their videos and thus encourage interactions of this type.