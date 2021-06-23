Apps

Tech News You can now monetize on Twitter for iOS with requests for Super …

Twitter has announced more details on its plans to bring Super Follows and Ticketed Spaces. The company says it will begin rolling out apps for these new features starting today, giving creators an early opportunity to join the first pool of feature testers. This is how Super Follows works

What is Ticketed Spaces?

How does the business model work?

Available only in the United States

A new user experience

This is how Super Follows works

Twitter first announced Super Follows and Ticketed Spaces earlier this year. Super Follows will allow you to form a “direct relationship with your most engaged followers” ​​and generate monthly income. Pricing options include $ 2.99, $ 4.99, and $ 9.99 per month.

What is Ticketed Spaces?

Meanwhile, the new Ticketed Spaces feature will be a major expansion of the Spaces audio room platform. With Ticketed Spaces, you can create a “unique and exclusive” audio experience by charging for tickets. Prices can range from a minimum of $ 1 to a maximum of $ 999, and you can also limit the number of people invited to the room.

Twitter has also shared new details on the revenue sharing.

How does the business model work?

You can earn up to 97% of revenue from Spaces ticket purchases and Super Follows subscriptions. Twitter won’t take more than 3% share until you exceed $ 50,000 in lifetime earnings on both products. After this point, Twitter’s share increases up to 20% of future earnings.

Twitter notes that the numbers here after platform fees for in-app purchases refer to Apple’s 30% cut in the App Store.

Available only in the United States

You can apply to be among the first accounts chosen for Super Follows and Ticketed Spaces in the last Twitter app version for iOS. Currently, the apps are available only in the United States and only for iOS users. Twitter is adding a new Monetization button to the sidebar of the Twitter for iOS app to manage these features.