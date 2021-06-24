You already have the Facebook live audio rooms available, but there is a problem

Clubhouse has been the social network that has marked the passage of these first months of 2021, to such an extent that practically the big names in the industry have looked askance at its small innovations. Twitter, Telegram and Spotify, among others, have taken the step of establishing these content podcasts that serve as talks, webinars and conferences, only with the incentive of taking place live. That is why Facebook has not avoided going to war with content that seems to like it, especially because of how easy it is to consume them because we simply sneak into one of those rooms and start listening to them, we turn off the smartphone screen and continue walking down the street as if nothing else, enjoying all that voices say that, many times, are references of any subject that we like: sports, culture, politics, science … Already available in a general way Although we have been hearing that the arrival of these audio rooms are imminent (since February), it has not been until a few hours ago that we can really consider that it has been like that. Facebook already has these rooms open in such a way that we can go and find the ones that are closest to our tastes to be part of the conversation. Say, anyway, that our role as listeners only allows us to participate the moment we raise our hands and one of the hosts grants us access. Until then, the arrival is limited to the US where the different groups will be able to create these rooms to talk about what they like the most. At the end of the day there are thousands of potential topics that we have on hand to discuss when we start talking with friends within the same chat. Now, not only the geographical limitation is a problem, until it officially arrives in Spain, but also the smartphone that we will need to start the conversations. That problem we are talking about in the headline has to do with the impossibility of creating live audio rooms on Facebook with an Android device. For now, only iPhone owners will be able to start these talks to which, yes, once underway, it will be possible to join even if we have the Google OS on the device. That is, if you have a creative impulse and save a Xiaomi, Samsung, etc. in your pocket, you can only play the role of listener. Nothing more. Facebook has also worked on subtitling controls (which will surely work that way), buttons to raise your hand and all kinds of alternatives to share and viralize the talks that we believe or participate in. Something that for Facebook is essential to make their new platform earn a position among the alternatives of social networks based on audio chats. >