xiaomi surprises with an ultrathin walkie talkie at a demolition price

The Asian manufacturer does not stop presenting solutions of all kinds. While it is true that Xiaomi became known through its telephony division, the truth is that the firm boasts a catalog beyond any doubt and with an impressive variety. The latest example? The nnew Xiaomi walkie-talkie who has just introduced the brand.

As is customary for this type of product, the Beijing-based firm has teamed up with BEEBEST, one of the great references when it comes to buying a walkie-talkie or an LED light, to launch this new device under the name of Xiaomi BEEBEST A308.

On the other hand, Xiaomi has relied on its collective financing platform to carry this project forward. And in view of the bass price of Xiaomi BEEBEST A308, which does not exceed 45 euros to change, is being the new bomb in Youpin reserves.

A compact and very light walkie-talkie

To begin with, aesthetically we find a product that looks like a traditional mobile phone. All thanks to ultra-slim design of the BEEBEST A308 to offer a robust product, but that has a just 16mm thick, plus a weight of 137 grams so you do not even notice that you are wearing it.

In addition, despite its stylish design, this new Xiaomi walkie-talkie has a body made to withstand the elements. So that you get used to the idea, can be used in environments with temperatures from -20 ℃ to 50 ℃. As if it weren’t enough, boasts IP54 certification to give the BEEBEST A308 resistance to water and dust, being able to submerge up to 1.8 meters deep for 30 minutes and without any problem.

On the other hand, we are facing a walkie-talkie that offers a radius of action beyond any doubt. All thanks to its powerful antenna that guarantees adoperating distance of up to 5 kilometers with obstacles It can be especially useful in an office building, for example. Not enough for you? In open spaces the range of use is extended up to 10 kilometers in calls, and 3 kilometers within a moving car.

The icing on the cake is put by the interesting autonomy of this Xiaomi BEEBEST A308 walkie-talkie. All thanks to a 2,190 mAh battery that guarantees up to 13 hours of use. And if that wasn’t enough, this device offers up to 100 hours of standby time.

Finally, it should be noted that the Xiaomi BEEBEST A308 is capable of copying 100 channel frequencies from other walkie-talkies of the brand to be able to synchronize in a few seconds. Without a doubt, a very interesting product that is currently It can be bought in China for 339 yuan, about 45 euros at the exchange rate.

