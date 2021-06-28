Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T: a mid-range equal to the Redmi Note 10 5G, but without the 5G

Xiaomi continues to confuse us with its chaotic catalog and the best proof of this is the new Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T, a terminal that the company has just put on sale in Russia and that more than being a successor to the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9T, it is a Redmi Note 10 5G but without 5G.

Same look, same spec sheet, same size and weight. Everything is the same except for a small but important detail: the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T is 4G, despite mounting the MediaTek Dimensity 700, a processor with 5G connectivity.

Data sheet of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T Screen 6.5 “LCD

Full HD +

90 Hz Dimensions and weight 161.81 x 75.34 x 8.92 mm

190 g. Processor Dimensity 700 RAM 4/6 GB Storage 64/128 GB Frontal camera 8 MP f / 2.0 Rear camera 48 MP f / 1.79

2 MP f / 2.4 bokeh

2 MP f / 2.4 macro Drums 5000 mAh

Fast charging 18W Operating system Android 11

MIUI 12 Connectivity 4G

Wi-Fi 5

Bluetooth 5.1

NFC

Minijack

Infrared Others Fingerprint reader on one side Price From 232 euros to change

A Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 5G but without the 5G

The MediaTek Dimensity 700 is becoming fashionable as the processor that brings 5G connectivity to the cheapest terminals. In the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T, however, the power of its eight cores is used at up to 2.2 GHz, but connectivity is listed as 4G. That is, while all the specifications of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T are the same as those of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 5G, in this case it comes with the “5G off” for some reason.

Perhaps the most curious thing is that there is already a Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 4G, with Snapdragon 678 and several differences with this Redmi Note 10T. In any case, it is a terminal with a 6.5-inch LCD screen, Full HD + and a refresh rate of up to 90 Hz.

For photography, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T has a 48 megapixel triple camera with 2 megapixel macro and bokeh sensors. At the front, it houses the 8-megapixel front camera perforated on the screen.

With versions of 4 + 64, 4 + 128 and 6 + 128 GB, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T mounts a large battery of 5,000 mAh with support for 18W fast charging. The fingerprint reader is on the side and includes a minijack and NFC, at least in some regions.

Versions and prices of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T is official for the moment in Russia, although it is never known if it will be sold in other regions under that or another name. It is available in the colors white, black, blue and green, as well as in three versions, although for now we know the price of one of them:

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 4 + 64 GB : price to be determined.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 4 + 128 GB : 19,990 rubles, about 232 euros to change.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 6 + 128 GB: price to be determined.

More information | Xiaomi