Xiaomi prepares a “Performance” mode for MIUI that already appears in its beta program according to a leak

Although there are mobile phones specifically designed to make the most of the most demanding games, the truth is that the mobile ecosystem has been turning into a park of portable consoles over time. Manufacturers are being aware of this and it seems that Xiaomi prepares a new way to further push the components of its mobiles to the limit.

Is about a new mode called for now ‘Performance Mode’ or performance mode and that has appeared through one of the latest MIUI betas for China, specifically in version 21.6.28. At the moment it has only appeared in said beta and needs, among other things, that the phone being used is on the list of compatible models.

A specific mode to put the phone on top

The future performance mode for MIUI has been leaked by Kacper Skrzypek through his Twitter account and he himself tells that heThe activation of the same, even being in beta phase, has not been easy. The mode arrives deactivated, a sign that Xiaomi is actively working on it but it is not yet finished enough to release it for test users.

The mode not only arrives deactivated but it seems that it is activated only in certain models, which indicates that we will have some special requirements when it comes to enjoying it when it finally arrives. Presumably the mode will dedicate extra resources to the phone and squeeze all the power out of the processor, something similar to the game modes but applied to the entire operating system.

New “Performance mode” appeared in #MIUI (starting from beta 21.6.28). Unfortunately it works only in China ROM (not Global) and requires a special prop (so not all devices are supported). Enabled it for myself. pic.twitter.com/VaGSnxHdw9 – Kacper Skrzypek 🇵🇱 (@kacskrz) June 29, 2021





It is not specified, however, whether this performance mode will push the processor slightly beyond its limits. disconnecting all energy saving mechanisms, although it would be logical to work this way. According to Skyzypek, activating it has not made a noticeable difference in performance for him, so it may not be operational even in its development phase.

Given that the next big launch of Xiaomi in terms of layers will correspond to MIUI 13, it is to be expected that it will be this version of the layer, which will already run natively on Android 12, the one that releases this new performance mode for Xiaomi phones that the firm chooses. We assume that it will be the high ranges and the occasional mid-range, but we will have to wait.