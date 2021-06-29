Xiaomi Mi TV 6 Extreme Edition: new 4K Smart TV with QLED panel and gaming focus

Xiaomi It has become one of the technological giants of the moment at the cost of presenting products of all kinds. Although it is true that the great strength of the company is its telephony division – they recently presented a new 200W fast charging system that will revolutionize the sector -, they also have a catalog of smart TVs beyond all doubt.

We recently told you about the arrival of the Xiaomi Mi TV Q1 in Spain. We are talking about the first TV with a QLED panel of the firm that lands in our country. And now they have just presented the impressive Xiaomi Mi TV 6 Extreme Edition, a QLED TV with 4K resolution and that will delight the most gamer users.

This is the new Xiaomi Mi TV 6 Extreme Edition

To say that the Beijing-based manufacturer has put all the meat on the grill so that its new smart TV will shine with its own light. And there are some elements that surprise despite the low of the Xiaomi Mi TV 6 Extreme Edition.

Available in three screen diagonals (55, 65 and 75 inches), we find a model that bet on Samsung’s QLED panels to offer an image quality beyond any doubt.

Regarding the characteristics of the panel, say that the 55-inch model reaches a maximum brightness of 1,000 nits and has local dimming and 100 lighting zones. The 65-inch Xiaomi Mi TV 6 Extreme Edition boasts 224 lighting zones and 1200 nits of maximum brightness, while the 75-inch model reaches 275 lighting zones and a maximum brightness of 1200 nits.

Notably all Xiaomi Mi TV 6 Extreme Edition versions reproduce 97% of the DCI-P3 color space and 103% of NTSC, in addition to having support for the main HDR standards, including Dolby Vision IQ and HDR10 +.

As if that weren’t enough, all three models are capable of playing native 4K content at 120 Hz, all thanks to their support for HDMI 2.1 complete, which makes the Xiaomi Mi TV 6 Extreme Edition a perfect Smart TV to connect the new generation consoles from Sony and Microsoft (PS5 and Xbox Series X / S respectively).

More, if one takes into account that Xiaomi has equipped its Mi TV 6 Extreme Edition with the latest technologies to enjoy the best user experience. Proof of this is its support for Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) and Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) technologies, in addition to having AMD FreeSync Premium so there are no tearing or input lag problems.

The 75-inch model has a built-in camera

We move on to the acoustic section, where the firm has surprised you with the speaker setup who assembles this new Xiaomi TV. Mainly because the manufacturer has opted for a 4.2.2 system through eight independent channels to offer a total power of 90W for the 55-inch model and 100W for the 65 and 75-inch models.

The whole system moves thanks to a MediaTek MI9950 processor, accompanied by 4.5 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage. And beware, its processor hides AI to be able to rescale any content and play it in 4K.

As if it weren’t enough, the 75-inch model hides a 48 megapixel camera with wide angle and that is hidden in the structure of the TV when we are not using it. Regarding the price of these Smart TVs, the 55-inch model will cost about 780 euros, the 65-inch model will reach 908 euros to change, while the version with a diagonal of 75 inches will be around 1,300 euros to change.

At the moment These TVs have been announced in China and will start shipping from July 9. On the other hand, the signature has also presented the new Mi TV ES 2022More decaffeinated models that arrive available in 55, 65 and 75-inch diagonals.

These models are more decaffeinated, they bet on LED panels capable of reproducing 94% of the DCI-P3 color space, and a 10-bit panel to reach a maximum brightness level of 700 nits. They are also compatible with HDR10 + and Dolby Vision. Its price? About 450 euros to change for the 55-inch model, 575 for the 65-inch and 780 euros for the 75-inch version.