Xiaomi Mi Notebook Pro X 15 boasts screen, performance and lightness

Xiaomi has presented the new Mi Notebook Pro X 15 laptop with a cover letter that will appeal to the most demanding for the level of its screen, premium aluminum chassis, the latest Intel processors and dedicated graphics RTX 30 series from NVIDIA.

Xiaomi is well known for its smartphones, but it has long since expanded its product catalog with other categories such as laptops where it offers a good offer in the main sizes. The one in question is intended for the high-end and will be of interest if it reaches the international market at Chinese prices.

Mi Notebook Pro X 15, features

The screen is undoubtedly the most interesting thing about this laptop, since it mounts a panel 15.6 inch OLED with a native resolution close to 4K: 3456 x 2160 pixels. It is protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass layer and is capable of offering a maximum brightness close to 600 nits with DisplayHDR 500 certification and support for 100% of the DCI-P3 color gamut.

Its slim bezel design delivers a large 91 percent screen-to-body ratio, while its CNC aluminum chassis In addition to quality finishes, it limits its weight to 1.9 kg and a thickness of 1.8 cm at its widest part.

Inside we find 11th generation Intel processors, the Tiger-Lake H35 that promise to be the fastest single-core CPUs for laptops and are especially suitable for these lightweight laptops. In addition to the graphics integrated into the processors, Intel Xe, Xiaomi has mounted a dedicated RTX 3050 Ti from NVIDIA.

It is accompanied by up to 32 Gbytes of DDR4 memory and M.2 PCIe solid state drives of up to 1 Tbyte. The power button has an integrated fingerprint sensor and in addition to Ethernet LAN, Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1, it has Thunderbolt 4, USB-C, USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A and HDMI 2.1 ports.

It features a backlit keyboard, two Harmon Kardon-tuned speakers with support for DTS, and houses a generous capacity battery (80 Wh) that if you use the integrated graphics in less demanding tasks it should allow a good autonomy. The notebook ships with a 130W charger for fast recharging that can deliver 50 percent power in just 25 minutes.

Mi Notebook Pro X 15, versions and prices

The laptop is already on sale in China on Mi.com and we assume it will end up reaching the international market soon. We see a couple of settings: