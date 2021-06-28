Xiaomi launches the Mi TV 6 Extreme Edition, its best Smart TV to play

After several days of teasers and small doses of information, Xiaomi finally announced today two new TV series , including the My TV 6 Extreme Edition , with three QLED Smart TV models and 4K resolution ideal for gaming, as well as the ES2022 . We go with all the news that they incorporate.

Xiaomi’s Mi TV 6 Extreme Edition are the first models in China to feature technology FreeSync, eliminating tearing in games and synchronizing the console and the TV to eliminate input lag. Thus, together with HDMI 2.1, they are ideal for use with the new consoles PS5 and Xbox Series X. The input lag is only 4 ms in game mode, being able to compete even with a monitor in that figure. Thus, we have Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) and Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM).

QLED panels with up to 275 local dimming zones

The panel that integrates is 4K, and it works at Native 120 Hz, in addition to having a 10-bit panel to reproduce content in HDR. It has three sizes of 55, 65 and 75 inches, so it is clear that they are oriented to the high end. The panels have local dimming, with 100 zones for the 55-inch model, 224 for the 65-inch model, and 275 for the 75-inch model. The maximum brightness for the 55-inch model is 1,000 nits, while the 65 and 75 inches reach 1,200 nits.

The televisions reproduce the 97% of the DCI-P3 color space and 103% from NTSC, and they are the first of the company to receive Dolby Vision IQ certification to enjoy the best HDR. It has a delta e of 1.5, reaching professional quality of content reproduction.

The processor they incorporate is a MediaTek MI9950, with four ARM-Cortex A73 cores, 4.5 GB of RAM, 64 GB of internal memory, and WiFi 6 connectivity. The chip has AI to identify the content that is being played on the screen and resize it, reduce noise or improve smoothness with MEMC. As an operating system, we find Android TV.

The sound is not far behind in these models, where the televisions equip a 4.2.2 sound system with 8 independent channels, offering a power of 90 W in the 55-inch model, and 100 W in the 65 and 75 models. inches.

The 75-inch model also features a 48 MP dual camera. These cameras, with a wide angle, have a motor that hides them when we are not using them to guarantee our privacy.

The televisions will be on sale from July 9th, and its spectacular prices are as follows:

55 inches: 5,999 yuan, about 778 euros.

65 inches: 7,999 yuan, about 908 euros.

75 inches: 9,999 yuan, about 1,300 euros.

Xiaomi Mi TV ES 2022: cheaper TVs

Along with the Mi TV 6, Xiaomi has also announced new models for the ES series from 2022 from 55, 65 and 75 inches, the sizes that are increasingly in demand. It features a delta e of 2, 94% reproduction of the DCI-P3 color space, and a 10-bit panel. They use MediaTek MT9638 processor, with MEMC and a brightness level of up to 700 nits. It equips 25 W speakers, and reproduces content in HDR10 + and Dolby Vision.

They will be on sale from July 9, and their prices are: