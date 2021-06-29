xiaomi launches its first smart air fryer with wifi

The latest fashionable device in the home are the air fryers . With them, it is possible to fry food without using huge amounts of oil, and also with a healthier result by having less fat and calories. Now, Xiaomi has wanted to join this trend and has launched its own deep fryer , which is also smart .

The My Smart Air Fryer 3.5L It has been on sale for a few days, and there are even export stores that allow you to buy it to bring it to Spain. This air fryer allows you to obtain foods with 85% less fat compared to traditional fried foods, but maintaining the same flavor and texture.

Programmable, and valid for cooking everything

The fryer has a multitude of modes, where we can adjust the temperature and time, to choose figures between 40 and 200 degrees to grilling, baking, frying, and grilling food with a toasted texture on the outside thanks to the 360º hot air circulation system inside, cooking the food evenly.

The capacity of the fryer is 3.5 liters, more enough to cook for two people and up to five according to Xiaomi, allowing even a whole chicken to be put inside. It allows drying fruit, microwave, oven, and even yogurt maker. For example, yogurt takes 8 hours to cook at 40 degrees, dried fruit 4 hours at 60 degrees, and it is possible to defrost a steak at 45 degrees for 10 minutes. When it comes to cooking, a sweet potato takes 30 minutes at 200 degrees, while chicken wings can be done in 15 minutes at 180 degrees.

As it could not be missing in a Xiaomi product of these characteristics, the fryer has WiFi connection with the Mijia app. With it, we can not only control the temperature or cooking time, but we can also configure the automated setting of 50 recipes as if it were a kitchen robot. The app includes 50 default recipes, including meat, poultry, seafood, shrimp, bacon, frozen foods, French fries, vegetables, bread, desserts, etc., without even having to resort to recipe websites to make spectacular dishes.

In fact, we can configure and schedule recipes so that they are ready when we get home from work, as it can be running for 24 hours straight. In addition to controlling it with the mobile app, the fryer has a small OLED screen showing temperature, time, ingredients, or favorite foods. However, it is much more comfortable to control it with your mobile.

The material from which it is made is resistant to wear and tear, and it is easy to clean since grease does not stick, and it can be cleaned with just one pass. Additionally, all interior trays and racks are removable and dishwasher safe.

The price of the fryer is 299 yuan in China, some 39 euros to change. However, this device already appears in the Xiaomi global store, although it does not specify a price yet. This could be around 50 or 60 euros when it goes on sale in Spain over the next few months.

Xiaomi raises the price of its best router

Xiaomi has raised the price in China of its best router, the AX9000, which goes from 999 to 1,299 yuan (130 to 169 euros). Its price is still competitive, but it is now more expensive. The reason for this increase is not known, but it is very likely due to the increase in the price of chips and components.