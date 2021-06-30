Xiaomi launches a laptop with OLED screen and a smart lock

Xiaomi does not stop launching new products to the market. After renewing its television series with the Mi TV 6, the company today announced the launch of a new smart lock , and also a new high-end laptop model with OLED display and processors 11th Gen Intel Core .

My Notebook Pro X

Xiaomi has renewed its high-end laptop with the best features. This new model has a 15.6 inch OLED screen with 3,456 x 2,160 pixels resolution that reproduces 100% of the DCI-P3 color space, although the refresh rate remains at 60 Hz. The maximum brightness reaches 600 nits. The chassis is made of aluminum with thin frames, while the key travel is 1.5 mm and it has a fingerprint reader on the power button. We also have a 720p webcam. All in a weight of 1.9 kg.

Internally, we find processors 11th Gen Intel Core, to choose between the i7-11370H and the Core i5-11300H. Both equip an RTX 3050 ti with 4 GB of VRAM, although the storage changes. The model with i5 has 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB of SSD, and the i7 has 32 GB of RAM and 1 TB of SSD.

At the connectivity level, we have a USB C port, a Thunderbolt 4, HDMI 2.1, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and speakers tuned by Harman. The battery is 80 Wh, and the charge is 130 W via USB-C.

Its price is 7,999 yuan (1,041 euros) for the model with i5, and 9,999 yuan (1,300 euros) for the i7. They will be on sale in China from July 9.

Xiaomi Automatic Smart Door Lock Pro

Xiaomi has a multitude of smart locks, and now it has launched a new version with the My Automatic Door Lock Pro. This lock offers improvements in terms of security and functionality, with a camera that allows you to see who is opening the door. This camera has AI, and a 2.3 MP sensor with a viewing angle of 172º and a ratio of 16:16, being able to capture children, tall people, and even pets that pass by.

Thus, with the camera we can see at all times how the entrance to the house is, and the app also has a human detection algorithm to notify us if there is someone in front of us. Recorded videos are stored in the cloud for three days for free.

The camera increases battery consumption, so the lock has two independent batteries. The lock uses a 8 cell battery with a duration of 12 months, while the camera has a dedicated battery of 5,000 mAh which lasts between 3 and 5 months.

The lock can be controlled from the mobile app. To enter the home, we have a multitude of verification methods. Among them we have a fingerprint reader with a first-time hit rate of 98.94%. It can also be unlocked by NFC, PIN, Bluetooth, or HomeKit. It also has a traditional lock with a key.

Its price is 2,099 yuan, about 273 euros To the change. It will be on sale in China from July 6.