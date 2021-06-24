xiaomi has new bluetooth speakers and thermometer switch

Xiaomi continues to fill its ecosystem with small devices that can make our lives easier. If you are looking to have a smart plug at home, but also want to know the temperature, time or date in your home, you have it easier than ever with the latest smart switch they have launched, in addition to two new Bluetooth speakers.

Mi Compact Bluetooth Speaker 2

Xiaomi has also put two new speakers on sale in Spain. We start with the cheapest, the Mi Compact Bluetooth Speaker 2, your new compact Bluetooth speaker to take us anywhere. The speaker has a hook that allows us to carry it hanging from the bike, backpack, or to be able to transport it more easily. Its battery lasts 6 hours with the volume at 80%, and we can check the amount of remaining battery from the mobile as in other Bluetooth devices.

The speaker also has a built-in hands-free to answer calls, as well as being able to answer them by pressing the power button. The connectivity it uses is Bluetooth 4.2, with a range of 10 meters. The impedance is 4 ohms. Unfortunately the connector they use is microUSB, and not him USB C which is already on all new mobiles.

It is already for sale in Spain, and its price is 9.99 euros.

Mi Portable Bluetooth Speaker

However, the one that can be the ideal summer Bluetooth speaker is the Mi Portable Bluetooth Speaker, available in blue and black colors. This speaker went on sale in India a few days ago, and is now officially available to buy in Spain. It has a sound power of 16 W, with two sound modes: Normal and Bass, to personalize the user experience depending on the environment.

This IPX7-resistant Bluetooth speaker features Bluetooth 5.0 technology. Thanks to this, we can synchronize two speakers and use them as stereo speakers. Therefore, it is ideal to use this summer on the beach or in the pool. Its 2,600 mAh battery lasts 13 hours per charge, and it has hands-free calls. The charging port is USB C, so we can use the same cable for the mobile and the speaker.

Its price is 39.99 euros, and is already for sale in Spain.

MIJIA Screen Display Switch

Lastly, we have a smart switch that the company has put up for sale in China. East smart switch it is available in two models, one of a button, and another of two. To it we can link the ignition of any smart device, including lights or even scenes configured to turn on or turn off several devices at the same time.

The switch, as we see in the images, has a CD screen that shows the temperature and humidity of the room, as well as the date, time and weather outside. This data can be synchronized with the air conditioner, fan or humidifier to turn on automatically.

Its price is 99 yuan for the single switch, and 109 yuan for the double switch, which is equivalent to 13 and 14 euros, respectively. They will be on sale starting July 4.