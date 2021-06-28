Xiaomi already works on a mobile with a 192 megapixel camera

Mobile phones with large cameras are increasingly common in the market, we even find them in the medium ranges, in fact we have mobile phones of around 300 euros that already offer us this type of large sensors, with a size of 108 megapixels. But this is not only common, but soon it will be much more normal to find new, even larger cameras, with characteristics that could almost double the size of these sensors. This is the case of Xiaomi, which is preparing a new mobile, which will reach the not inconsiderable number of 192 megapixels on your main sensor.

What mobile would have this great sensor?

It has been the Chinese filter Digital Chat Station that has revealed that Xiaomi is working on a new high-end mobile that will have a large sensor, so much so that will have 192 megapixels, thus marking a new ceiling in the industry. It also points out that this sensor will have a one inch size, the largest that we can find today in the camera of a mobile phone. Therefore, it would not only be a high resolution sensor, but also a large size that would allow for much higher quality images.

Xiaomi

Until now, the mobiles that we have seen with 108 megapixel cameras have been able to offer much larger photos than usual, at such a size that they are perfect even for printing in a large format. But on the contrary, they are not sensors that offer great detail, rather the opposite, so the experience is not round. In this case, the new sensor would also have a large size, which would allow it to have much more detail and especially with light in environments where precisely this is scarce.

The mobile that this camera is expected to debut would be the future Xiaomi Mi 12 Ultra, the new top of the range of the Chinese firm. Of course, we would have to wait until the beginning of next year to meet him. What we do not know is who is going to manufacture this sensor, but probably and taking into account the great harmony between the two companies, it is Samsung. In fact, it has already released its largest sensor, 108 megapixels, in the Xiaomi Mi Note 10, so it would not be strange for this to happen again. Not surprisingly, Samsung uses these launches as a technological guinea pig.

