‘XCOM 2 Collection’ opens the registry on Android, one of the best tactical strategy games in history

It is possible that a good part of the veteran ‘gamers’ and many of the newer ones know the XCOM saga. We talk about turn based tactical strategy games that have been the delight of PC and console gamers for years and also have a presence in the mobile world.

‘XCOM 2 Collection’ first came to the iPhone and iPad, in fact, and it did so in November 2020. But now it is Android’s turn and we will soon have it among us for both mobile phones and tablets, although for now it that has been opened is the previous registration in Google Play.

One game, one expansion, and four full DLCs

The name ‘Collection’ is very appropriate for a second XCOM installment that featured different DLCs and is now fully compiled for mobile phones. So we will not only have ‘XCOM 2’ but also ‘XCOM 2: War of the chosen’ and the four DLCs that accompany both editions, all sold in a unique way and at the same price.

Google Play account than ‘XCOM 2 Collection’ it will have a weight of 8.5GB so we will need to release some weight from our phones or tablets if we do not have so much space. Although the title adapts to different configurations, the creators themselves recommend top-of-the-line phones to be able to play these games without impediments.

‘XCOM 2 Collection’ will not be an ad-supported free game and will not have any inside purchases. The game will have a single price of 27.99 euros for the sum of titles mentioned above, with the ‘XCOM 2’ and all its expansions. One purchase and everything will be ours. At the moment, as we have said, the registration phase is open so it will be enough to sign up for Google Play to notify us when the game is available for purchase.