xCloud is now available for Windows 10 and Apple devices in 22 countries via Edge, Safari and Chrome

Microsoft continues to take steps in its strategy with xCloud, the company’s cloud gaming platform and the last step benefits PC, iOS and iPadOS users, who see how the beta is coming to an end and can now be accessed from their computers on a regular basis.

The application was available in testing phase since April 2021, but as of now, Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can access games directly from their devices, either PC with Windows, or those that are part of the Apple system with macOS, iOS and iPadOS.

In 22 countries for Windows and Apple devices

In the announcement made on the Xbox Blog, the company reports that “as of today, Xbox Cloud Gaming is available to all Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members” and can be accessed in a total of 22 countries either from a Windows 10 PC or from Apple phones and tablets, through the browser.

Anyone interested in using xCloud and who has an active Game Pass subscription can access xCloud through Edge and Chrome browser, but also from Safari if they use an Apple device.

In the case of iOS, the use of xCloud via browser will be based on a web-based application accessed through Safari. In addition, you can use a controller connected by USB or Bluetooth, as well as touch controls on the screen depending on the title that is being played. In order to take advantage of xCloud, this is what you need:

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription.

Compatible video game controller.

Internet connectivity of 10 Mpbs or more.

Windows 10 or higher, iOS 14.4 or higher or Android 6 or higher. In Microsoft Edge browser, Google Chrome or Apple Safari 14.

They also speak of an improvement in the infrastructure, since Microsoft’s data centers around the world have been updated based on the Xbox Series X hardware in order to obtain faster load times, higher FPS speeds and an improved experience. In fact, they claim that to improve latency and deliver high quality across the broadest set of devices, are streaming at 1080p and up to 60fps.

One more step in the deployment of xCloud, which saw how App Store policies made it difficult to run the cloud-based game not being able to have dedicated applications. Microsoft and xCloud are one example, but Google Stadia and Nvidia’s GeForce Now were also affected. Finally web browsers were the solution. A step that would not have been possible without an opening by Apple regarding the required measures.

