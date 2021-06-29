Xbox xCloud finally launches open beta available for iOS devices and PC

After the first exclusive limited closed beta by invitation that we already saw last April, Microsoft has finally announced the arrival of Xbox xCloud Gaming Open Beta on iOS and PC for all Game Pass Ultimate subscribers.

And it is that although Apple initially said that it would not allow game streaming applications on its devices, it finally ended up creating an exception to allow those applications to work through a browser, thus expanding access to this gaming service through browsers Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome, and Safari.

Thus, despite a small delay with its official plans that dated it for last spring, possibly driven by the meetings between Microsoft and Apple during the trial against Epic Games, finally Redmon’s company is close to completing its availability at all platforms. And it is that although it seems a lie, Android users have enjoyed an exclusivity for over a year for this cloud gaming service, ahead of the Windows computer ecosystem itself.

Starting today, Xbox Cloud Gaming is running on custom Xbox Series X hardware, and available to all @XboxGamePass Ultimate members with Windows 10 PCs and Apple phones and tablets, via browser, across 22 countries. https://t.co/HYuvbHGBUg #XboxGamePass – Xbox Wire (@XboxWire) June 28, 2021

In addition, this new beta comes with some significant changes and improvements to the global experience, upgrading the Xbox xCloud hardware for a new custom Xbox Series X. As Microsoft explains, they have upgraded their data centers around the world with the fastest and most powerful Xbox hardware to give us faster load times, improved frame rates and a new generation of gaming experience.

To ensure the lowest latency and the highest quality experience on the broadest set of devices, for those with a fast enough internet connection, the new hardware will now allow games to be played on qualities up to 1080p and 60 fps.

On the other hand, Microsoft has also announced expanding its “Made for Xbox” family with two iOS-specific controllers, certifying the Backbone One and Razer Kishi, and offering alongside both controllers a free three-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate trial for those who have not tried the service before.