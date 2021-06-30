Xbox cloud play is now available on iPhone, iPad and Mac – do you know how to use it?

Since the new generation of consoles arrived last November, Microsoft has made an immense effort to distance itself from Sony’s commitment. The first thing the Redmond did was to warn that Game Pass, the flat rate for Xbox games, would reach practically any device capable of connecting to the internet, and that is what has happened in recent hours around the iPhone, iPad and Mac. In the same way that it already happened with Stadia, Microsoft has chosen to avoid a problem with Apple and has not developed any application, which would surely have been banned in the App Store, so it has resorted to the internet browser present in all brand devices. the apple: Safari, which since version 14.4 on iOS and iPadOS is already compatible with this streaming of more than 100 games that contains the offer with which it is officially promoted. Also on PC with Windows 10 With the announcement made by Microsoft a few hours ago, all users who have an iPhone, an iPad or a Mac, will be able to play by connecting a wireless controller. This extreme is important because if you do not have it, it will be impossible to enjoy absolutely nothing. You only have to pair a gamepad (preferably an Xbox one, for that of the controls map) via bluetooth to make us believe that we are enjoying a console in real time. In addition, the offer with which it reaches Spanish users is complete, and that can be enjoyed by all those who have the Game Pass Ultimate subscription, which is the most complete and that we can use both within any Xbox (One, Series X or Series S) as from a Windows 10 PC thanks to the official application. One of the advantages of this platform is that it does not matter where we enjoy a game, all progress is automatically synchronized, so we never lose the progress of the game. To enjoy this Game Pass Ultimate from your Apple device, you simply have to access this link from Safari and, after logging in, choose from any of the 100 available games, which include both a list of successes from Microsoft itself and from companies from third parties. You have the complete list on the Americans’ own website and the truth is that it is a good alternative to always carry real great games.