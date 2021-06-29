Xbox Cloud Gaming is now available on PC and iOS devices

Microsoft’s cloud gaming service brings great news for users.

Users will now be able to enjoy Xbox Cloud Gaming from PC or iOS devices through web browsers. And on the other hand, Xbox Series X technology will be implemented to enhance the experience provided by the service.

Xbox Cloud Gaming now on PC, iPhone and iPad

You will no longer need to limit yourself to Android devices to enjoy Microsoft xCloud, as it will now be available on both PC and iPhone and iPad:

[…] Starting today, Xbox Cloud Gaming is available to all Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members with Windows 10 PCs and Apple phones and tablets, via browser, in 22 countries

Recall that Microsoft opened the beta, to test Xbox Cloud Gaming on iPhone and PC, at the end of April. However, an invitation was required to test this dynamic. But now the possibility is open to all users.

On the PC, users can use Google Chrome or Microsoft Edge, always from Windows 10. And on iOS devices (14.4 or higher), Xbox Cloud Gaming will be accessible through Safari. And of course, they will need to have a subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

On the other hand, other news announced by the Microsoft team is that Xbox Cloud will have the bonus of running under the Xbox Series X hardware.

We’ve upgraded Microsoft’s data centers around the world with the fastest and most powerful Xbox hardware to give you faster load times, improved frame rates, and a next-generation gaming experience.

And in the future there is the promise of improving the quality and experience of the game, assuming that they are now transmitting at 1080p and up to 60 fps.