Work in person is “essential” according to Apple

Recall that, earlier this month, Tim Cook announced through an internal memorandum that Apple would adopt a new hybrid work plan which will require your employees to work in person at least three days a week.

Recall that, earlier this month, Tim Cook announced through an internal memorandum that Apple would adopt a new hybrid work plan which will require your employees to work in person at least three days a week.

And it is that, although this has given rise to some controversy, inside and outside the company, the company reaffirmed that it has no plans to back down in its decision, since it considers that in Apple working in person is “essential”.

According to an internal video obtained by The Verge, Senior Vice President of Retail and People, Deirdre O’Brien, mentions that Apple believes that “collaboration in person is essential to our culture and our future.”

Additionally, O’Brien also mentioned that the services and products introduced by Apple in the past have been the result of teamwork and collaboration in person, that is to say in person.

“If we take a moment to reflect on our incredible product launches last year, the products and launch execution were built on years of work we did when we were all together in person,” he says.

On the other hand, let us remember that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Apple was forced to close their offices in 2020 when the global quarantine began, resulting in more than a year of totally remote work.

In this way, now that the situation is improving in the US, the company needs its employees to return to work in person, however, there is a group of people who have taken a position that goes against of this decision.

In addition, some employees have sent a letter to Apple CEO Tim Cook, asking the company to allow them to choose between working in person or remotely, but Apple has given a negative response to this request.