WordPress already has its own application for Windows 10 in the Microsoft Store

WordPress is one of the most popular tools to create and maintain a blog. The usual thing is to use the web tool to work or edit on our blog, a platform that now improves on Windows by having a dedicated app that can be downloaded from the Microsoft Store.

And is that WordPress already has an application for Windows 10, just as in its day it launched for Android with an app in the Google Play Store. WordPress already has a visual editor for Windows that allows you to work directly from the application.

Create a blog without using the web app

The WordPress application for Windows 10 is free and can already be downloaded from the Microsoft Store at this link. With this tool users have access to all known functions of the web when managing a blog.

Has been the user WalkingCat the one who broke the news on Twitter. The arrival of WordPress for Windows allows you to choose between different WordPress themes to configure the design of the blog to our liking. Supports the use of all types of multimedia content, with access to the collection of free professional photos in the application.

With the app you can also view real-time statistics to track blog activity, either based on daily, weekly, monthly and annual information. It also allows you to receive notifications about comments, likes and new followers and respond and interact with readers.

The application weighs almost 200 megabytes, can be downloaded from the link at the end of the text, is available for PC and only requires Windows 10 14316.0 or a later version.

Via | MSPU