Woman searching for good Dublin samaritan who saved her job interview and helped her get home

A woman is searching for the good samaritan who helped her get to her job interview and find her way home by spotting and rescuing her phone in Dublin city centre.

Athlone native Leah Atterbury was up in the capital by herself for the first time for a job interview.

Leah lost her phone in Stephen’s Green Shopping Centre, and rushed back after discovering it was gone.

But it was there where her day was saved when a woman approached her as she talked to the security guard at the shopping centre’s main doors.

“I was rushing to get to an interview, didn’t know where exactly I was going to, and was very stressed,” Leah told Dublin Live.

“A lovely lady and her two children saw me talking to the security guard and asked me did I lose my phone, as she had found it and left it in the Arts and Hobby shop.

“If I was allowed to hug her I would have!”

Luckily Leah was able to make it to the interview, and then also make it back home to Kildare afterwards.

By her own admission, she would have been truly lost without her phone.

“It went brilliantly in the end, thank God,” she said.

“It was my first proper time in Dublin by myself, and without my phone I wouldn’t have even known where to get my bus home from or anything.”

Leah says she’d love to find the lovely lady to thank her properly, but unfortunately did not catch her name.

“I thought I was never going to see my phone again and not make it to my interview in time,” she said.

“But she really restored my faith in humanity and I just want to say thank you so much to her!

“There are good people in the world.

“I don’t have her name unfortunately. She had two small children with her, that’s all I know about her.

“I was just really hoping to be able to find her to say thank you.

“I was hoping to find her to give her a gift card to say thank you because she really did save my whole day.”

