Wireless charging over 50W to be banned in China

Currently there are already many chargers that offer more than 50W for fast charging using cable, but for wireless charging it is difficult to see exceed 15W in the market.

There are some Chinese manufacturers, such as Xiaomi, that have already been working on high-power wireless charging systems, in fact we saw here on WWWhatsnew one a few weeks ago, a 120W cordless one, capable of charging a 4,000 mAh battery in just 15 minutes.

This may change shortly, since in China they are about to prohibit wireless loads of more than 50W, since it could cause interference to several legally developed radio services and they need to put order in the resources of the radioelectric spectrum by means of wireless charging equipment. .

Be careful, these are not health problems, we are not talking about high-power wireless chargers causing cancer or anything similar, we are talking about signal interference problems for aviation, maritime transport, astronomical observation, etc.

The official website of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology published a text entitled “Provisional provisions on radio management of wireless charging equipment”, and in it they talk about banning wireless charging equipment that exceeds 50W, so that Xiaomi’s 120W device would be completely out.

You can read more on the subject at news.mydrivers.com. Xiaomi has not yet spoken, although it surely will not do so until the proposal becomes law and the ban is a fact.