Windows 11 will receive only one feature update per year

The latest editions of Microsoft’s flagship operating system, particularly Windows 10, made its update mechanism a headache for more than one person.

Windows 11 will come with a proposal to address this situation, offering the feature enhancements concentrated in just one annual update.

New update scheme for Windows 11

The announcement of a new update schedule for Windows 11 came with the recent introduction of this operating system.

At that time, Microsoft reported that feature updates, those that usually contain substantial changes at the interface or functionality level, will only be released once each year.

Regular updates, those that provide fixes and patches, will continue to be distributed regularly through Windows Update. However, Microsoft assured that these will be installed in the background and will be 40% smaller than the ones we know so far in Windows 10.

Regarding the extension of the support period, the Home and Pro editions of Windows 11 will receive 24 months of support, while the Enterprise and Education editions will receive 36 months.

Differences from Windows 10 updates

Since its first edition introduced in 2015, Windows 10 has mutated quite a bit. Part of that transformation was the reduction of three annual feature updates to a cap of just two.

To respect that schedule, Microsoft released buggy updates of various considerations on more than one occasion, which were corrected with patches that arrived through subsequent updates. For those who meant more of a discomfort this system went to information technology (IT) professionals, who in many cases chose to do without some updates, in pursuit of the stability of their systems.

And although Microsoft extended its months of support to cover Windows installations maintained in this way, it also offered the possibility of postponing certain updates, to avoid a greater impact and to wait for third-party performance reports.

Windows 11 promises quite a few interesting news and in this regard, practice will tell us if this new update schedule really solves the problem mentioned. At the very least, the way this novelty was presented makes this procedure more user-friendly.