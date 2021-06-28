Windows 11 will not need a TPM chip to run on “special PCs”

The requirements of Windows 11 made it clear that, in order to upgrade to this operating system, it was going to be necessary to have a TPM 1.2 chip or, failing that, with an fTPM solution. In my case, I do not have a TPM 2.0 chip installed on the motherboard, but my PC, consisting of a GIGABYTE Aorus X570 Ultra motherboard and a Ryzen 7 5800X processor, has fTPM, so I meet all the requirements to install Windows 11.

Since this operating system was announced, we have had many doubts about the rigidity that its official requirements will have, and we commented that it was possible that, in the end, these would end up being relaxed to allow a greater number of users access to this new version. . Today I can confirm that we were not wrong, since Microsoft has confirmed that Windows 11 will be able to work on computers that do not have a TPM chip, but do not get excited, this will be strongly limited and conditioned.

Neowin has shared an extract of the official information that Microsoft shared about Windows 11, and in it we can see that the Redmond giant will give the possibility of installing and running Windows 11 on computers that do not have a TPM or fTPM solution, but this will be limited to:

PCs and special equipment for commercial use from OEMs.

Orders for custom computers, or with a custom operating system image.

In all cases, Microsoft’s prior approval is always required, which means that, in the end, it is the Redmond giant, and not the assemblers, who has “the upper hand.” In the attached image you can see the specific paragraph that collects what we have indicated above.

Windows 11 will need, yes or yes, a TPM chip (or an fTPM solution)

I was hoping that this requirement would eventually be softened in one way or another, but in the end it is clear that it will not. If we don’t have a TPM chip, or the fTPM alternative, we will not be able to update to Windows 11, unless Microsoft decides to modify, at some point, that requirement leaving it as optional.

Personally, I think it is unlikely, but I am also convinced that in the end, could depend on how successful Windows 11 is. If this version is relatively poorly received, Microsoft may end up reconsidering the requirements and partially soften them.

If you are wondering if it will be worth upgrading to Windows 11, I am sorry to tell you that, at the moment, we cannot give you a totally accurate and reliable answer. In my case, I like the changes that Microsoft has introduced at the interface and design level, and the fact that DirectStorage technology will be exclusive of said operating system is already more than enough to encourage me to update, but I understand that for other user profiles the interest may be less or even null.

In any case, don’t worry if you don’t meet the requirements to upgrade to Windows 11. If your only obstacle is the TPM 2.0 chip, you can buy one and connect it to your motherboard, and if you prefer to continue using Windows 10 you will have it very easy, since this operating system will continue to receive support until 2025, as confirmed by Microsoft itself.