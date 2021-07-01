Windows 11 will be your best ally to save battery life on your laptop. Why?

After a wait full of rumors, Windows 11 is finally official. And the truth is that the next version of Microsoft’s operating system comes with some surprising news, such as being able to install Android applications through the Microsoft Store. And today we learned that Windows 11 will be the best option to save battery life on your laptop. As reported by The Verge, the reason why the new version of the Redmond operating system will significantly improve the autonomy of our laptops has to do with a new function called DRR or dynamic update frequency in its acronym in English. We are talking about a technology that serves to significantly save the battery of any laptop by being able to vary the update frequency depending on our needs. Windows 11 will have DDR to improve the battery of your laptop With Windows 10 you had the possibility to choose between a frequency of 60 Hz or 120 Hz when using a laptop. But it was a static decision and you had to change manually depending on your needs. And of course, at the time this function was normal, but times have changed and Microsoft knows that it has to be updated. Mainly because there are more and more laptops that have screens that work with refresh rates of 120 Hz or higher. This makes transitions and animations in Windows look noticeably smoother, but has a huge impact on the laptop’s battery. Now, with the arrival of DRR to Windows 11, things change. The director of Microsoft’s graphics team, Ana Marta, has indicated that this technology will allow “Windows 11 to switch seamlessly between a lower and a higher refresh rate depending on what you are doing on your PC.” Keep in mind that in order to use this new Windows 11 function to save battery life on your laptop, you must have a computer that supports DDR and offers refresh rates of 120 Hz or higher. With this function activated, when you do common tasks, Like checking an email or writing in a document, you will be working at 60 Hz. And, if you use applications that take advantage of the refresh rate, such as Office, you will be able to enjoy the animations in 120 Hz, since the system will change the It should be noted that Microsoft has made it clear that, in addition to the fact of needing a laptop compatible with DRR, applications must also be compatible with this technology. At the moment it is known that programs such as Microsoft Edge, Snip & Sketch, Drawboard PDF, Microsoft Sticky Notes, Adobe Acrobat, Adobe Illustrator or Microsoft To Do will offer DDR support to enjoy this Windows 11 function to save battery life on your laptop.