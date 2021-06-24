Windows 11 will be able to run Android apps thanks to its integration with the Amazon Appstore

Today is one of Microsoft’s great days, and it is also one of the greatest in recent years as the Redmond giant is presenting its next great desktop operating system, Windows 11. And said guest is none other than Android , Google’s operating system.

The announcement has fallen like a bomb because it is a more complex process than it might seem since Microsoft and Google have not reached any agreement but Microsoft and Amazon have been. The two giants will integrate their stores so that we can locate, install and run Android apps from the Microsoft Store that will be served by the Amazon Appstore.

Running Android apps natively on Windows 11

Windows 11 will run Android apps installed from the Amazon Appstore

As we have said, it will be an integration between both stores of both operating systems. In Windows 11 the Microsoft Store will continue to be used as the main source for its applications but now inside We will also find applications designed for Android. These applications will be served and maintained by the Amazon Appstore, Amazon’s Android app store for your own devices that we can also install on any Android.

With the advent of Android apps running natively on Windows 11, Microsoft brings desktop and mobile platforms even closer together and face to face with the arrival of M1 chips to Apple devices, which allow greater sharing between ecosystems.

Split screen apps on Windows 11: right, Windows app, left, Android app

During the live demo, Microsoft has shown the TikTok app running natively on Windows 11, bridging the gap between both operating systems. Android apps can be located, downloaded and installed in Windows 11 through the Microsoft Store and will run as if they were applications designed and built for Windows, even if the system is running on an Intel processor.