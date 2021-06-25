Windows 11 will also support Android apps outside of the Amazon AppStore

Yesterday we told you that Windows 11 will allow the native execution of Android applications on those devices that have hardware compatible with Intel Bridge, for which Microsoft has partnered with Amazon so that it has the integration of its App Store in the new Windows store .

Today, XDA tells us that Windows 11 users will also be able to get Android applications without having to depend on the Amazon Appstore.



To this end, it states that The only thing that remains is to download an APK and run it, although there will be a multitude of applications that cannot be executed as they depend to a greater or lesser extent on the API of Google services., such as Google Maps, since Google services will not be integrated (unless Microsoft wants to surprise us at the last minute, taking into account that many things can also happen between now and its launch at Christmas)

There will only be problems with apps that depend on Google services

XDA almost entirely rules out that the Windows Store will have integration with other Android app stores, as it could be that of Huawei, although integrations from other stores could arrive, such as those of Epic for games.

The reason a user can run Android apps is because run on what is known as the Windows subsystem for Android, so it will already be a matter of dependence on Google services what the level of operation allows, taking the Twitter application as an example, which works in its entirety except for the issue of notifications.

The good thing is that in the Android ecosystem we can find a multitude of applications that have been launched to be the most independent of Google, although they are options less known by the general public.

There is no doubt that over time the videos showing the execution of Android applications within Windows 11 will begin to arrive, and that this has been a wish of Microsoft for years, even going so far as to create Project Astoria to allow the execution of Android apps on Windows 10 using emulation, but which he eventually scrapped.

More information: XDA