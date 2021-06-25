Windows 11 will allow you to manually install Android apps, according to a Microsoft engineer

Yesterday Microsoft He made a surprising announcement during the presentation of Windows 11. At the presentation of his next operating system he surprised us all by informing that it will be compatible with Android applications.

In the announcement, Microsoft reported that Android applications can be downloaded from the Amazon AppStore by integrating into the own Microsoft Store Amazon’s app store, but now we know that it won’t be the only place to download apps.

You can install APK applications on Windows 11

Miguel de Icaza, Microsoft engineer has confirmed through his account that APK applications can be installed in the new Windows 11 when asked by a user if, in addition to the store, applications could be downloaded from other sources.

And it is! – Miguel de Icaza (@migueldeicaza) June 25, 2021

Therefore, it would be confirmed that Microsoft Store with its integration with The Amazon AppStore would not be the only way to install Android applications and games in Windows 11.

What is a mystery is how easy or difficult it will be to install APK files from unknown sources in Windows 11. If it will be as easy as opening an APK or will you have to disable some security options first to continue with the installation. This would be the doors that alternative stores to Windows 11 will arrive.

