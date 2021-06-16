Windows 11: what we expect from Microsoft’s new operating system

There is very little left for Windows 11 to see the light. On June 24 we have an appointment with Microsoft to show us all the details of its new operating system. But details of the successor of Windows 10 have already been filtered with which we can get an idea of ​​some of its novelties. So, so you don’t have to wait for June 24, although we remember that Windows 11 will be available in October 2021, we leave you a summary with all the news it will bring. To say that Microsoft has not yet talked about the requirements that Windows 11 will ask for, so we will have to wait a bit to see if it will work on our computer. Of course, it has almost been confirmed that the upgrade from Windows 10 to Windows 11 will be free. A renewed design Microsoft has placed a lot of emphasis so that Windows 11 has a series of differentiating elements. And the design will be one of the most remarkable. In this way, the new Microsoft operating system will bet on the use of new animations and sounds, as well as windows with rounded corners. We will also see a new dark mode, which will be better adapted to work on all windows. In Windows 10, dark mode does not affect certain menus and screens that continue to display normally. Windows 11’s dark mode will solve this problem, in addition to offering a purer black as indicated by the manufacturer. Microsoft wants to enhance the use of touch screens, so Windows 11 will greatly improve integration in this regard, adding new gestures to open or close applications and much more. And what to say about the new emoticons that Windows 11 will bring. Microsoft knows that this element is increasingly important in conversations, so it has not hesitated to give this section a facelift to offer more complete icons . The same will happen with the icons of Windows 11, since there will be very interesting news. And if you take into account that the Control Panel icons have not been changed since Windows 95, it is clear that the American company wants to restart with everything. Windows 11 to include a revamped Microsoft Store Microsoft introduced its app store with Windows 8, but the success has been fairly modest. And the American company wants to change this by completely renovating its Microsoft Store. In addition, developers will have it much easier, being able to use third-party commercial platforms in the applications among other novelties. A change in the Start Menu is also expected, which will now have much more prominence when running in the central part of the screen, in addition to having keyboard shortcuts that will improve our productivity. All through a new element called Activity Center and that will allow you to control every last parameter. Finally, the most common apps will also receive a complete redesign so that emblematic applications such as Photos or Music win in full. Especially in the case of Windows 11 File Explorer, which will have new folders, renewed icons and much more for you to enjoy the best experience. Keep in mind that, although Microsoft has been telling some news that will come to Windows 11, we will have to wait for the official presentation of this operating system to confirm all the rumors and leaks that have arisen.