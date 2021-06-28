Windows 11: Unofficial Second Look At What It Looks Like

This week Microsoft will release the first trial version of Windows 11 for insiders. After all that this operating system has given us to talk about, both since its presentation last week and previously since build 21996.1 was leaked, showing us for the first time some of the changes that are to come, we have not stopped asking ourselves questions on what Microsoft is preparing for the next big leap in Windows.

The main reason for conversation is undoubtedly the technical requirements that Windows 11 will require to function. And it is normal, since many users are wondering if their computers will be able to make the leap or, on the contrary, they will be forced to remain in Windows 10. And it is true that there are also very different opinions about whether it will be worth updating or not, but of course, that is not the debate, since in these cases users do not they would have a choice.

However, that the focus is taking a particular aspect of Windows 11, does not mean that that is the only interesting, the only one worth paying attention to. And obviously Another very important aspect is, worth the redundancy, its appearance. What build 21996.1 showed us was very interesting, and Microsoft’s presentation explained the great changes in the usability of its interface, but it is always interesting to see something else, and Aggiornamenti Lumia has offered it to us on your Twitter account.

The most striking thing, and something somewhat surprising if we take into account that media and filter filters usually protect their sources in these cases, is that ALumia not only claims that the images it has shared have been taken by a Microsoft employee (perhaps already ex -employed by now), but even in some of them you can clearly see your name, your photograph and your email (elements that we will not reproduce here), especially considering that we do not know if the leak was intentional or involuntary.

Be that as it may, these images allow us see how Windows 11 looks for the first time with dark mode turned on And, although this is something that obviously goes in taste, personally I have to say that I loved it. I am not saying that it is original, I am not saying that it is the best in usability, I do not go into disquisitions of this type, what I am saying is that, at a first glance, the dark Windows 11 theme that I see in those screenshots I like even more than the clear way that we already saw last week.

Beyond that, we also see some important points of Windows 11. The first, as we had already been told, is that it is possible to return the elements of the start bar to their original position, to the left, recovering part of the look & feel of Windows 10 (the same does not happen with the menu, which says goodbye to the useful as we already knew). Another interesting element is the context menu redesign, which reminds us that it would be a great moment for Microsoft to unify, at once, its appearance in all the elements of the system and, if possible, in all its applications.

As we can also see, the Microsoft employee makes heavy use of the new widgets, which are displayed in the revamped version of the information and interests bar. It will be interesting to see, when we can finally test the first versions, the catalog of add-ons offered by Windows 11 and, above all, if software creators can also create their own widgets that users can add to this section. This will undoubtedly make it much more useful.