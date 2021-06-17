Windows 11 SE, another version of the next Windows

Windows 11 SE is a special version that has appeared in the documentation for the leaked version of the upcoming Microsoft operating system. What will this version be used for?

The information about Windows 11 (always unofficial until Microsoft presents it in society next Thursday) accumulates. What seemed more like a wish than a reality is taking shape and everything indicates that the software giant is willing to undertake the great renovation your desktop system needs.

Windows 11 SE

The leaked, preliminary and unfinished version of Windows 11 is being scrutinized by enthusiasts who have the time and desire for it. In its documentation, a second version has appeared that would complement or be an alternative in certain use cases to the general version that would be published for all users and that could update computers with Windows 10 for free, as well as previous Windows 7 and Windows 8.1.

But what is that Windows 11 SE? There are two possibilities:

S mode for Windows 11

Microsoft has long tried to replicate developments from other platforms, especially mobile, in Windows to have more version control. Just like Apple does with iOS. That mainly involves imposing restrictions not only on what users can do in Windows, but also what they can install.

This type of locked / limited versions It has had several names, from the Windows RT that came with the Surface RT tablet, to the last Windows 10 in S mode. Windows 11 SE could be Microsoft’s next attempt with this idea, although it would not be available to all users and it would focus on specific segments such as education or business.

These types of versions have been an absolute fiasco so far and we will see how Microsoft handles it. As they say, the version would be capable of running Win32 applications (those of a lifetime in Windows) which would be a great advance to boost its adoption. It would not be released to the general public, but would instead be distributed to OEMs for pre-installation on new equipment. It makes sense, for example for equipment intended for the educational segment or companies. In consumption, we do not see it, except for basic equipment.

Windows Cloud Edition

The second possibility is that Windows 11 SE corresponded to a service that emerged as a rumor a year ago under the name ‘Windows 10 Cloud PC’. An enterprise version that would deliver to business customers a new PC experience with Virtualized Windows (Cloud PCs) which would allow administrators to deploy remotely accessible Windows 10 computers in the cloud.

It would be a desktop-as-a-service offering that organizations could keep up with in a simpler and more scalable way, while end users would access their applications and work programs online from any device.

The service would be compatible with all remote desktop applications, including those for Windows, macOS, iOS, and Android. Microsoft would offer different levels of service (up to 3 vCPUs, 8 GB of RAM, 40 GB of SSD storage, and accelerated graphics optimized for scalability and data processing). The general objective is the aforementioned: to offer a true virtualized Windows personal computer experience.

On Thursday 24 we will know more at the Microsoft conference to talk about “the future of Windows.”