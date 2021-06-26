Windows 11 is official: this will be the OS that will arrive on your PC with native support for Android ‘apps’

Windows 11 is now official. The new version of the operating system already has a face and eyes and the truth is that after seeing the North American event, we have a certain bitter aftertaste because we always hope that the improvements will be much more ambitious. And the truth is that except for a couple of aspects that change in the interface, the rest remember what we already have at home. As we informed you a few days ago, the most notable change comes with the start menu. The Windows icon is no longer located at the bottom left and is centered next to the rest of the pinned icons. Now, that area of ​​the screen becomes smarter so as not to disturb us when we work, always remaining in a more discreet foreground although if we miss the old configuration, we can activate it. Integrated Teams and Android Some of Microsoft’s most important platforms become part of the operating system natively. This is the case of Teams that, in addition to allowing us to start or schedule meetings with video calls, also facilitates contact through their chats. Microsoft has seen the sky open to the fact that we press a button and with two clicks, as they have presumed, we send a communication to another person as if it were a WhatsApp message, including access to emoticons and all kinds of graphic elements. Another tool they have shown is the layouts to maximize several windows on the desktop at the same time. At two (one in each half) that Windows 10 has, we must add other configurations of three or more spaces where to place each of the applications that we have open. A function that Microsoft has successfully evolved in the face of the proliferation of increasingly wide monitors, ideal for multitasking. The tablet mode is maintained but in a much more sensible way than in the case of Windows 8. Its tiles have disappeared and now we manage the desktop with our finger, either the size or position of the windows and applications, which improves substantially control of everything we do. Of course, in that way the best thing will be to resort to the “tablet-style” apps that the Microsoft store maintains in Windows 11: from Disney + to Netflix, through other platforms that we can open away from the browser windows. Precisely, the store is the one that brings the most important surprise: natively compatibility with Android applications, which we can place on the PC screen and use them as we would from the smartphone. Finally, the Xbox leg has made an appearance: game in the cloud with xCloud, Game Pass with more than 100 games, autoHDR and the promise of a special mode whereby the PC will focus all its performance to obtain the best results when let’s play.