The installation of Windows 11 Home, the basic version for mass consumption of the upcoming Microsoft operating system, will force you to use a Microsoft account ID during the installation process and an active internet connection.

To the controversial minimum hardware requirements for Windows 11 (UEFI, Secure Boot, DirectX 12 and TPM) Microsoft will add other requirements that a good number of users will not like. And it is that Windows 11 Home will not allow the option present in Windows 10 (and previous versions of the system) to configure a new device and start the desktop with a local account.

This is shown by the installation of the beta version for Windows 11 Insiders published by Microsoft. According to our tests, Windows 10 Home does not allow you to bypass the configuration of a Microsoft account and also requires an Internet connection. These requirements will be mandatory for the installation process (OOBE) from scratch on already deployed computers or new OEMs that pre-install the new system.

Updates from Windows 10 to Windows 11 do not require it and neither do – at least for the moment – the Pro and Enterprise versions of the system. In addition, once the installation of Windows 11 Home is complete, you can create and use a local account. As with the minimum hardware requirements we will have to wait to verify Microsoft’s decision when it publishes the final version.

Windows 11 Home: Microsoft or Local Account?

Microsoft has already tried to enforce the use of its ID accounts in Windows 10 (with little success and much controversy), including “dark patterns” in the process. The situation is not exclusive to Microsoft and here we must include Google or Apple since it is very difficult to use an Android mobile or an iPhone without connecting to the account of the aforementioned providers.

At least all versions of Windows 10 can be installed with a local account created by the user. This will change in the future, we fear and Microsoft ID accounts will be more and more present. The operation of some features of the operating system and its administration changes depending on how we select one or the other. An online account, through a Microsoft ID, has its advantages, such as a better connection with Microsoft cloud applications and services, better synchronization with other computers or access to functions such as being able to reset the password from the cloud.

In Windows 11 it will allow the integration of Microsoft Office in the Start menu, synchronize data between devices or an easier configuration of components such as OneDrive and applications from the Windows Store. Plus, advanced widget customization controls, one of Windows 11’s flagship features, will work best with a Microsoft account. The idea of ​​the software giant is clear: in addition to Windows it wants you to use the rest of its software and services.

However, a local account has other advantages over a Microsoft account, such as not being linked to an online identity that can be hacked. and greater privacy, one of the most questionable points of Windows 10 at the system launch. If you are not going to preferably use the Office suite with Windows and other services from the software giant, these types of accounts are the best option. If Microsoft leaves us … And what about the obligation to have an active Internet connection to install Windows 11 Home, something that we do not remember from any previous version of Windows.

From here we always bet on the same thing. Microsoft must deliver a customer-friendly approach, which even pointing out the advantages of using one type of account or another is totally transparent through an interface that puts the two at the same level so that the user can choose freely, in Windows 11 Home and in the rest of the versions. We will tell you.