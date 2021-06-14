Windows 10 will end its support in 2025, ten years after being released: it smells like Windows 11 in Redmond

We all know how Microsoft has progressively withdrawn support for different versions of Windows. Windows 95, Windows XP, Windows 7 … and now Windows 10 appears on the horizon. Microsoft’s most modern operating system will be discontinued in 2025 and the arrival of Windows 11 gains momentum.

An announcement carried out by Microsoft itself and that we do join with the indications that we have already seen only points in one direction: the arrival of Windows 11. We will have to wait until June 24 to find out, but it seems that Everything points to we will have to embrace a new version of Windows soon.

Windows 11 seems more and more imminent

This is the support now for the different versions of Windows 10

And it is that at this point many may think that in these years, since the arrival of Windows 10, they have been withdrawing support for versions of Windows. The fact is that they were that, versions, and now support ceases for Windows 10 in general.

Microsoft has announced, for the first time, an expiration date to Windows 10. Both the Home and Pro versions, they will stop receiving official security updates and patches on October 14, 2025.

Microsoft offers support right now to different versions of Windows 10 and except for this one, only Windows 8.1 remains in the chamber, which reached the end of standard support on January 9, 2018 and the end of extended support will take place on January 10, 2023. Windows 7, meanwhile, ended in January 2020. In addition, it should be remembered that Microsoft announced the suspension of the release of development versions of Windows 10.

Thus, Windows 10 will have a life of 10 yearsWell, it was launched in 20215. And with this announcement what we have is the preview of a new operating system that is already on the exit ramp.

It is more than likely that Windows 11 will be announced on June 24 and you just have to follow the breadcrumbs that Microsoft is leaving along the way so that its new “next-generation Windows” changes its last name.

More information | Microsoft