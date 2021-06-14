Windows 10 already has an end date of support before the arrival of Windows 11

There is increasing evidence that Windows 11 is on the way down as the great successor to Windows 10, despite the fact that Windows 10 was initially going to be “the last Windows” that the company would turn into one more service of the same, with two important updates every year.

Now we find ourselves with the surprise that Windows 10 already has an end date of support, pointing to October 14, 2025, as noted in a recently updated support page.



The next version of Windows has the number 11 as the protagonist

It so happens that with this end date of support, Windows 10 thus adds to the support period that previous versions of Windows have also had, about a decade, considering that Windows 10 was released in the summer of 2015.

It is also the first time that Microsoft indicates the End of support date for Windows 10 as an operating system, since until recently it pointed to the end of support for the specific versions of Windows 10 that it has been releasing.

And well, throughout these days ago A series of events have occurred where the number 11 continues to be the protagonist, like a video posted on YouTube last week with the musical intros of the mythical versions of Windows at a fairly slow playback rate as relaxing music, and that lasts exactly 11 minutes.

At this point there is anyone who doubts that Windows 11 will soon be a reality? In this regard, it will be next week when the company holds an event on the presentation of the “next generation” of Windows, where we can learn more about the successor to Windows 10, which as we indicated a few days ago paused the launch of the new preliminary versions, there are those who suggest that it will be called Windows 11, and those who think that it will only be called Windows.

Therefore, we will have to get used to that a Windows is about to arrive, whatever it’s called, expected to bring a completely rejuvenated and consistent system-wide interface, app store enhancements, and much more.

There is less to know all the details, precisely on June 24 at 11 a.m. (local time) and coincidentally the presentation will already fall officially at the beginning of the summer of this year, which indicates that the company is beginning to enjoy the summer to carry out some of its important presentations.