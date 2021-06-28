Winamp has an online museum with thousands of different skins

Winamp was part of the MP3 revolution in the 1990s and early 2000s. We all had the application installed, and each used a different look.

There were thousands of them, so it was hard to see two Winamps the same. Each one chose their favorite music group, or the book they liked the most, or the movie of the moment …

Winamp was a relatively light and fast player, with great customization capacity, a minimal interface and small playback controls that could be hidden in a corner of a screen or configured to fill the entire screen with advanced tools such as search bars, information about the library and the artist, and much more.

For those who are more curious about the subject, or want to remember the old days, there is the Winamp Skin Museum, a collection of more than 65,000 Winamp skins, which are searchable and which are also completely interactive.

Of course, in addition to enjoying them on the web, we can upload them to Webamp, a web version based on Winamp 2. This museum also allows users to upload audio files from their computers.

This website is described as an attempt to build a fast interface, where you can search and share, although as soon as we enter what we see is an immense sequence of seemingly disorderly skins.

The museum was created by Facebook engineer Jordan Eldredge, who trained a Machine Learning model to generate Winamp screenshots. In addition, it has a bot that tweets a different Winamp mask every few hours, to publicize its work.

Link: skins.webamp.org